Students urge lawmakers to pass gun-control regulations

— More than 100 students from Seattle and Olympia area high schools rallied at the Capitol building in support of gun-control legislation.

Partnering with the Alliance for Gun Responsibility on Tuesday, March 6, they called on lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 6620.

Sponsored by Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, the bill would increase the legal age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

It also enhances background checks for so-called "assault rifles" and creates a reporting program in schools so students can more easily report suspicious behavior.

The bill has not yet received a vote.

“The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the breaking point for many of us,” Anna Justen, a junior at Ingraham High School said. “I see pictures of the victims and all I can see are my friends, my little sister, or myself.”