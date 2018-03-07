Students urge lawmakers to pass gun-control regulations

OLYMPIA — More than 100 students from Seattle and Olympia area high schools rallied at the Capitol building in support of gun-control legislation.
Partnering with the Alliance for Gun Responsibility on Tuesday, March 6, they called on lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 6620.
Sponsored by Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, the bill would increase the legal age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.
It also enhances background checks for so-called "assault rifles" and creates a reporting program in schools so students can more easily report suspicious behavior.
The bill has not yet received a vote.
“The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the breaking point for many of us,” Anna Justen, a junior at Ingraham High School said. “I see pictures of the victims and all I can see are my friends, my little sister, or myself.”
