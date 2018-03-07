Summer Ale Fest to support new city skate park

— The Summer Ale Fest, a popular summer event to promote the area’s microbrewery industry, will serve a second purpose this year – that of bringing a skateboard park to town.

Currently, there is a skate park in the Sunnyview Park, three miles east of town on Yakima Valley Highway, a distance some skaters and parents find too far away.

The proceeds from the Daybreak Rotary Club’s 5th annual Summer Ale Fest to be held June 23, will be used to fund a skatepark in Central Park, Festival Chairman Ivan White said.

The club, long a supporter of local youth projects, decided to focus on the implementation of a skating arena as both a safety issue and a convenience for parents wanting to know where their children were playing, Club co-president Ted Durfey said.

“We plan to use the funds raised at our ale festival to fund the skate park, in combination with grants and donations,” Durfey said.

The club is seeking to locate the skater’s park in Central Park, adding to the park’s current attractions, which include the city’s Olympic-size pool, popular picnic and playground areas.

“It’s a way to bring more sporting activities into town,” Durfey said.

The skate park in the rural community park began as a Eagle Scout project by Danny Mendoza of Sunnyside, but it took several years to be built.

From the beginning skaters, were, while happy to have an area to practice their skating skills, were concerned it was so far from town.

“By the time you skate out to the park, most skaters were too tired to skate, a local skater said.