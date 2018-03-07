Summer Ale Fest will be bigger this year

— The 2018 Summer Ale Fest is shaping up to be even bigger and better than last year, Daybreak Rotary Club organizers said Wednesday.

“Last year’s event attracted more than 750 festival-goers,” Summer Ale Fest Chairman Ivan White said.

“We learned a few more things and will be promote more online pre-sale of tickets to speed up the process of getting people into the festival,” he said. He said tickets will still be available on the day of the event, but pre sale will speed up the process.

“It takes more than 100 volunteer the day of the event to help with set-up, serving, ticket sales, and serving of the food and beverages,” he said.

“We need at least 47 volunteers to just pour,” he told fellow Daybreak Rotarians Wednesday.

“I’m just amazed at how big this thing is getting and I can see it getting bigger,” he said.

The event, which is held on Edison Avenue between South Sixth Street and South Fifth Street, features food, music, games and most im-portantly samples from more than 20 local mi-crobreweries.

“Last summer, I think I only recognized one out every 10th person.

We are getting more people from out of town,” he said.

On-line ticket sales should be available soon for the June 23 festival, White said..