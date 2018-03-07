Sunnyside Fire calls

— SUNNYSIDE FIRE

MARCH 5

Aid call on Snipes Pump Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Structure fire on Irving Avenue. Extinguished.

Aid call on West Grandview Avenue.

Aid call on East Harrison Avenue.

Motor vehicle crash on Sunnyside-Mabton Road. Canceled.

Patient transported from Astria Sunnyside Hospital for airlift assist.

Motor vehicle crash on Sunnyside-Mabton Road. Two patients transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

MARCH 6

Aid call on Outlook Road, Outlook. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Basic life support patent transported from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to a residence.

Automatic fire alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Sunnyside-Mabton Road. One patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.