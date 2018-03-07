Sunnyside Grizzlies look for 4A state return

Sunnyside soccer schedule Date Opponent Site Squad/Time March 9 Union Away V-7:00 March 10 Evergreen Away V-11:00/JV-4:00 March 13 Grandview Home V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-4:00 March 16 Wenatchee Home V-7:00/JV-5:00/ C-5:00 March 20 Pasco Home C-4:00 March 23 West Valley (Yak.) Away V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 March 27 Eisenhower Home V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 March 30 Eastmont Away V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 March 31 Camas Home V-2:00/JV-12:00 April 3 Moses Lake Away V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 April 6 Davis Home V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 April 9 Pasco Away C-6:00 April 10 Wenatchee Away V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 April 17 West Valley (Yak.) Home V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 April 18 Toppenish Home C-4:00 April 20 Eisenhower Away V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 April 24 Eastmont Home V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 April 27 Moses Lake Home V-7:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 May 1 Davis Away V-5:00/JV-5:00/C-5:00 May 4 Big Nine High Seed TBD May 8 Districts High Seed TBD May 11 Districts High Seed TBD May 15 State High Seed TBD May 19 State High Seed TBD May 25-26 State Sparks Stadium

— There could be a bright season ahead for the Grizzlies. They lost only four seniors from a team that made it to the final 16 last year.

Six of last year’s starters will be on the field this year. They include both forwards, senior Gonzalo Fausto and junior Francisco Lagunas.

“We’ll be competitive,” coach David Guevara said. “We’re going to prepare to go 1-0 in every game.”

Other returning starters include junior center defender Lalo Ramirez, junior mid-fielder Abraham Arreola, senior center defensive mid-fielder Brian Licona and senior attack mid-fielder Christian Morales.

There will be experience in the goal, with senior Christian Martinez returning.

The Grizzlies will start the season in the Vancouver area this weekend.

They will play Union on March 9 and Evergreen on March 10.