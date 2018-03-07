Toppenish soccer team expects to return to state

Toppenish soccer schedule Date Opponent Site SQUAD/Time March 8 Pasco Jamboree Away V-5:00 March 10 Kennewick Home V-12:00/JV-10:00 March 12 Chiawana Away C-6:00 March 13 Rogers (Spokane) Away V-4:00/ JV-5:30/C-4:00 March 15 Wahluke Home V-6:00/ JV-4:00 March 16 Othello Away C-4:00 March 17 Ellensburg Home V-12:00/JV-10:00 March 19 Kennewick Home C-4:00 March 20 Wapato Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 22 West Valley (Yakima) Home V-TBD/JV-TBD March 24 Grandview Away V-12:00/ JV-10:00 March 26 Ephrata Away C-4:00 March 27 Othello Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 30 Ephrata Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 30 Othello Home C-4:00 April 7 Prosser Away V-10:00/JV-10:00 April 10 East Valley (Yakima) Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 12 Kennewick Away C-4:00 April 14 Selah Home V-12:00/JV-10:00 April 17 Quincy Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 18 Sunnyside Away C-4:00 April 20 Chiawana Home C-4:00 April 21 Ellensburg Away V-12:00/JV-10:00 April 23 Ephrata Home C-5:00 April 24 Wapato Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 26 Grandview Home V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 28 Tiebreaker TBD TBD

— The Wildcats field one of the better teams in the Yakima Valley each year. They are likely to do so this year, as the career of a promising freshman phenom gets under way.

Coach Uriel Gonzalez says he will find a place for forward Rivaldo Ceja, a freshman who played for Seattle premier soccer team Crossfire last year.

“He’s talented, he has all the skills, and he has a full power shot,” Gonzalez said.

Toppenish made it to the elite eight last year and has qualified for state 12 straight years. The Wildcats have placed a few times but haven’t won the title.

“Hopefully, we can get it done this year,” Gonzalez said.

Fifteen varsity players return for the Wildcats, including six starters and the goal keeper. The keeper, senior Alex Villafan, will be in the starting lineup for the fourth straight year.

One of the leading players will be senior defender Angel Sanchez, who was all-CWAC first team and defensive player of the year. Senior all-CWAC second team Miguel Mendoza will be a defender.

Another defender will be junior Juan Santiago, a second team all-CWAC performer. Senior center mid-fielder Cristobal Cervantes will be back.

Also returning is junior mid-fielder Diego Certanes, second all-CWAC last year. Junior forward Moises Martinez, who scored 12 goals and was second team all-CWAC, returns.

The Wildcats will open the season at home at noon on March 10 against Kennewick. They will travel to Spokane on March 13 for a 4 p.m. match-up with John Rogers in Joe Albi Stadium.