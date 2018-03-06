Valley story time goes on the road

— The Pout-Pout Fish” will be on a special Storytime Tour, a fun, preschool event which visit-ing 10 community libraries throughout the Yakima Valley Library System.

The tour begins March 10, with each stop on the Sto-rytime Tour including stories, songs, games, crafts — and an appearance by The Pout-Pout Fish, himself.

The Pout-Pout Fish, made popular by author Deborah Diesen’s series of funny, fish-filled children’s books, is a household favorite for many families, so the Sto-rytime Tour is sure to be a ton of fun for everyone, local librarians said.

“This is one of our favor-ite events to plan and put on,” programming and marketing librarian Krystal Corbray said.

“We enjoy bringing the Storytime Tour to so many libraries and the children always love getting to meet a real-life storybook character.”

In addition to stories, crafts, and ocean-themed activities, kids and families will receive a free, keepsake picture with The Pout-Pout Fish.

Storytime Tour dates and locations include:

Yakima Central Library: Saturday, March 10, 2 p.m., and Monday, March 12, 1:30 p.m.

Selah Community Library: Monday, March 12, 10 a.m.

Terrace Heights Community Library: Tuesday, March 13, 10:30 a.m.

Naches Community Library: Tuesday, March 13, 3:30 p.m.

West Valley Community Li-brary: Wednesday, March 14, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Wapato Community Library: Thursday, March 15, 4 p.m.

Sunnyside Community Library: Friday, March 16, 10 a.m.

Moxee Community Library: Friday, March 16, 4 p.m.

Toppenish Community Library: Saturday, March 17th, 1 p.m.