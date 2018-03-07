Wapato woman attempts to steal $1,600 in goods

— A Wapato woman who tried to steal $1,646 worth of merchandise from Shopko in Union Gap faces second-degree theft charges.

Shelaine Julia Andy, 26, was arrested Tuesday, March 6, and had a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court the following day.

Union Gap Police officer J. Brownell was the arresting officer, whose observations in the parking lot of the store led to Andy’s arrest.

In the narrative submitted to the courts, Brownell was suspicious of a man he saw in the parking lot and contacted the loss prevention officer. The police officer was alerting the loss prevention officer because the man closely matched the description of an unidentified shop-lifter.

During the call, the loss prevention officer told Brownell he was monitoring a woman inside the store who appeared to be selecting and concealing merchandise, records show.

The loss prevention officer described a white Honda Accord in the parking lot from which he had observed the woman exiting via security feeds, records show.

Brownell located the vehicle and confirmed it was reported stolen that morning from Wapato, records show.

Brownell saw the man he originally spotted getting out of the vehicle, as well as a female. The pair attempted to walk away, but Brownell and other officers detained the pair, records show.

The pair told officers they were waiting for a woman inside the store, records show. They were taken to the police department.

The loss prevention officer continued to keep surveil-lance on the woman inside the store, agreeing to contact the police if she attempted to exit, records show.

After about five hours, the woman appeared to be trying to flee the store and police were contacted, records show.

She didn’t exit and police decided to contact her in-side, where they obtained a false identification from her, records show.

After being handcuffed and taken to the police department, she provided her real identity to officers, Brownell said in the records.

He said Andy had multiple warrants and was then questioned about her presence in the store.

She claimed to only be waiting for her friends, stating one of them had her deb-it card, records show. That was proven false, and officers continued to question her regarding involvement in a stolen vehicle investigation.

Andy told officers she didn’t know about a stolen vehicle, and after officers took inventory of the items from the store, it was deter-mined she had in her possession $1,646.40 worth of merchandise, records show.

The security tags were re-moved from some of the items, others were concealed, and Andy admitted the intention to resell items she had taken, records show.