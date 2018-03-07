WSU spring break means extra highway patrol

PULLMAN — The Washington State Patrol is stepping up its patrol activities along state Highways 26 and 195 due to spring break traffic.
The stepped up emphasis begins Thursday, March 8, to help ensure safe travel during Washington State University’s spring break, the patrol said.
Students should expect to see increased presence on both highways, the patrol said.
Troopers will be focusing on collision-causing violations such as speeding, unsafe passing, cellphone use, and drowsy and impaired driving, the patrol said.
Students who become drowsy while driving across the state should stop and rest, officials said.
