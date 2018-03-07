Zillah Leopards ready for 1A soccer season

Zillah soccer schedule Date Opponent Site SQUAD/Time March 23 Naches Valley Away V-6:00/JV-4:00 March 27 Granger Home V-4:00/JV-2:00 March 29 La Salle Away V-4:00/JV-2:00 April 10 Highland TBD V-4:00/JV-2:00 April 13 Mabton Away V-4:00/JV-2:00 April 17 Naches Valley TBD V-4:00/JV-4:00 April 20 Granger Away V-4:00/JV-2:00 April 24 La Salle TBD V-6:00/JV-4:00 April 27 Highland Away V-6:00/JV-2:00 May 1 Mabton TBD V-6:00/JV-4:00

— Coach Luis Medina and his Leopards are only in their second year of high school soccer, and already the Leopards are making noise.

The turnout has risen from 35 boys last year to 45. The halls at the high school are full of soccer chatter.

“We’re really excited,” coach Medinda said.

The roster includes one player — senior forward Pablo Medina — who will play college soccer. He has signed with Peninsula Community College.

Coach Medina is proud to say his team did not finish last, last year in the SCAC West. His club recorded four league wins and missed the post-season by only one game.

“I think we can really do good,” he said. “We have a lot of talent.”

That could include a freshman star. Coach Medina believes forward Salvador Vasquez has a great future.

Key returning players include junior center mid-fielder Edgar Rojas, who was a defender last year.

Coach Medina expects Highland to be at the top, with challenges from LaSalle and Naches. He’s looking for his team to challenge too.

The Leopards will open at Wapato at 10 a.m. on March 10.

They will host Kiona-Benton at 4 p.m. March 13.