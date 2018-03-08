Police calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
MARCH 7
Animal problem on King Street.
Assist agency on East Fourth Street.
Burglary on Briar Court.
Welfare check on East Washington Street.
Juvenile problem on South Euclid Road.
Juvenile problem on East Second Street.
Suspicious activity on Vista Grande Way.
Business alarm on Colleen’s Way.
Domestic call on East Washington street.
Public service on North Elm Street.
MARCH 8
Assist agency on Avenue E.
Suspicious activity at Fir and East Second streets.
GRANGER POLICE
MARCH 7
Theft on Sunnyside Avenue.
Informational call on Harris Avenue.
MARCH 8
Business alarm on Main Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
MARCH 7
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Vehicle theft on East Harrison Avenue.
Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Bagley Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on Rouse Road.
Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.
Assist agency on Baze Lane.
Residential alarm on Jersey Street.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Traffic stop at South 16th Street and Ida Belle Lane.
Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.
Welfare check on South Ninth Street.
Animal problem on West South Hill Road.
Court order violation on South Hamilton Drive.
Assist agency on Outlook Road.
Animal problem on Maple Grove Road.
Suspicious activity on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.
Noise complaint on South Sixth Street.
Welfare check on Saul Road.
Theft on South Eighth Street.
Injury crash at Swan Road and Yakima Valley Highway.
Crash on South Ninth Street.
Crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Grove Road.
Assist agency on South First Street.
Suspicious activity on South Eighth Street.
Domestic call on East Ida Belle Street.
MARCH 8
Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
MARCH 7
Livestock incident on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Domestic call on Northbank Road, Sunnyside.
Burglary on East Euclid Road, Mabton.
Domestic call on Outlook Road, Outlook.
Traffic hazard at Gurley and Dekker roads, Outlook.
Hit-and-run crash on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Residential alarm on Schooley Road, Zillah.
Animal problem on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.
MARCH 8
Crash on Outlook Road, Outlook.
Runaway juvenile on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.
WAPATO POLICE
MARCH 7
Domestic call on South Tieton Avenue.
Malicious mischief on South Kateri Lane.
Unwanted guest on East Second Street.
Resident assist on East A Street.
Threat on West Sixth Street.
Unwanted guest on West First Street.
MARCH 8
Assist agency on West Wapato Road.
ZILLAH POLICE
MARCH 7
Informational call on Zillah West Road.
Traffic offense on Interstate 82, Milepost 54.
Suspicious activity on First Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Third Avenue.
