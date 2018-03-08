Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
February 28, 2018
DISMISSALS
Cesar Guadarrama-Delgado, DOB 05/19/83, reckless driving.
Peter Marquez, DOB 04/11/85, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Damien Bishop Shippentower, DOB 12/18/95, two counts of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited acts.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Viviana Pina Flores, DOB 04/04/73, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Peter Marquez, DOB 04/11/85, no-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 319 suspended. $725 fine.
Peter Marquez, DOB 04/11/85, no-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $725 fine. Possession of a dangerous weapon. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 80 days suspended. $625 fine.
Demitre Sebastian Rodriguez, DOB 02/24/87, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 90 days with 85 days suspended. $1,200 fine.
Damien Bishop Shippentower, DOB 12/18/95, threats to do harm. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 60 days suspended. $440 fine.
Christopher Dale Smartlowit, DOB 07/17/89, obstructing a law enforcement officer. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $725 fine.
REVIEW HEARING
Leonel Humberto Vasquez, DOB 04/01/96, fourth-degree assault. $343.44 added to timed payments.
BENCH WARRANTS
Alexander A. Anguiano Herrera, DOB 06/05/95, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Noel Cruz, DOB 08/19/66, third-degree driving while license suspended and trip permit violation.
Pedro Luis Estrada-Mora, DOB 06/26/96, driving under the influence, no valid operator’s license and reckless driving.
Christina Rose Hegge, DOB 02/08/81, third-degree theft.
Dustin Claye Howard, DOB 12/18/88, fourth-degree assault.
Randy Kieth Ramsfield, DOB 05/15/86, displaying a weapon.
Maria Ellena Silva, DOB 03/23/89, dangerous dogs off premises.
Judge Steven Michels
March 1, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Ignacio DeLaMora, DOB 02/12/91, speeding 24 mph over the limit. $259 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Phillip Matthew Rivera, DOB 02/22/80, failure to dim lights and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
CONTESTED HEARING
Rosalinda Brito Flores, DOB 12/19/98, speeding 13 mph over the limit. $166 fine.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Jose Alberto Cisneros Alcaraz, DOB 10/01/96, fourth-degree assault and drug paraphernalia prohibited. Dismissed, met conditions.
Jacqueline Fernandez Blanco, DOB 03/23/94, allowing an unauthorized person to drive motor vehicle. Dismissed, met conditions.
Yadira Hernandez Gonzalez, DOB 11/25/82, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Eliborio Jasso Guel, DOB 07/23/54, driving under the influence. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 358 days suspended. $2,070 fine. Reckless driving and hit-and-run unattended vehicle. Dismissed.
Alexandro Rey Biterbo Medina, DOB 09/27/96, minor in possession and/or consumption. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 319 days suspended. $725 fine.
Ruben Junior Roman II, DOB 08/21/95, minor in possession and/or consumption, supplying liquor and/or premises to a minor and marijuana possession. Dismissed, met conditions.
Patrick Jason Young, DOB 07/29/84, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
BENCH WARRANTS
Jaime Estrada Jalifi, DOB 10/26/77, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Shawn Allen Kidd, DOB 04/12/62, third-degree theft.
Daniel Partida, DOB 11/18/68, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Phillip Matthew Rivera, DOB 02/22/80, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Keirra Lynn Winchel, DOB 11/22/89, third-degree possession of stolen property.
Keirra Lynn Winchel, DOB 11/22/89, third-degree theft.
