Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

February 28, 2018

DISMISSALS

Cesar Guadarrama-Delgado, DOB 05/19/83, reckless driving.

Peter Marquez, DOB 04/11/85, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Damien Bishop Shippentower, DOB 12/18/95, two counts of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited acts.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Viviana Pina Flores, DOB 04/04/73, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Peter Marquez, DOB 04/11/85, no-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 319 suspended. $725 fine.

Peter Marquez, DOB 04/11/85, no-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $725 fine. Possession of a dangerous weapon. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 80 days suspended. $625 fine.

Demitre Sebastian Rodriguez, DOB 02/24/87, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 90 days with 85 days suspended. $1,200 fine.

Damien Bishop Shippentower, DOB 12/18/95, threats to do harm. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 60 days suspended. $440 fine.

Christopher Dale Smartlowit, DOB 07/17/89, obstructing a law enforcement officer. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $725 fine.

REVIEW HEARING

Leonel Humberto Vasquez, DOB 04/01/96, fourth-degree assault. $343.44 added to timed payments.

BENCH WARRANTS

Alexander A. Anguiano Herrera, DOB 06/05/95, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Noel Cruz, DOB 08/19/66, third-degree driving while license suspended and trip permit violation.

Pedro Luis Estrada-Mora, DOB 06/26/96, driving under the influence, no valid operator’s license and reckless driving.

Christina Rose Hegge, DOB 02/08/81, third-degree theft.

Dustin Claye Howard, DOB 12/18/88, fourth-degree assault.

Randy Kieth Ramsfield, DOB 05/15/86, displaying a weapon.

Maria Ellena Silva, DOB 03/23/89, dangerous dogs off premises.

Judge Steven Michels

March 1, 2018

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Ignacio DeLaMora, DOB 02/12/91, speeding 24 mph over the limit. $259 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Phillip Matthew Rivera, DOB 02/22/80, failure to dim lights and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

CONTESTED HEARING

Rosalinda Brito Flores, DOB 12/19/98, speeding 13 mph over the limit. $166 fine.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Jose Alberto Cisneros Alcaraz, DOB 10/01/96, fourth-degree assault and drug paraphernalia prohibited. Dismissed, met conditions.

Jacqueline Fernandez Blanco, DOB 03/23/94, allowing an unauthorized person to drive motor vehicle. Dismissed, met conditions.

Yadira Hernandez Gonzalez, DOB 11/25/82, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Eliborio Jasso Guel, DOB 07/23/54, driving under the influence. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 358 days suspended. $2,070 fine. Reckless driving and hit-and-run unattended vehicle. Dismissed.

Alexandro Rey Biterbo Medina, DOB 09/27/96, minor in possession and/or consumption. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 319 days suspended. $725 fine.

Ruben Junior Roman II, DOB 08/21/95, minor in possession and/or consumption, supplying liquor and/or premises to a minor and marijuana possession. Dismissed, met conditions.

Patrick Jason Young, DOB 07/29/84, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.

BENCH WARRANTS

Jaime Estrada Jalifi, DOB 10/26/77, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Shawn Allen Kidd, DOB 04/12/62, third-degree theft.

Daniel Partida, DOB 11/18/68, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Phillip Matthew Rivera, DOB 02/22/80, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Keirra Lynn Winchel, DOB 11/22/89, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Keirra Lynn Winchel, DOB 11/22/89, third-degree theft.