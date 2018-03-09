Business after hours set

GRANDVIEW — The March Chamber of Commerce “business after hours” social will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 12, at -the New Hong Kong Restaurant, 918 Wine Country Road.
“This a good time to network with other business leaders and to meet the new owners at the restaurant,” Chamber spokespersons Sarah Herrera.
