Grandview, Sunnyside and Toppenish police involved in separate chases

— In addition to a chase involving two individuals who have yet to be captured, Sunnyside Police were involved in another short pursuit involving a hit-and-run suspect Thursday evening, March 8.

Grandview Police, too, were involved in a pursuit that morning, while Toppenish Police arrested an eluding suspect Wednesday, March 7.

The Sunnyside case began as a result of a hit-and-run crash reported at Yakima Valley Highway and East Lincoln Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

A vehicle was rear ended at the intersection, Cmdr. Scott Bailey.

He said the suspect vehicle left the scene eastbound on Factory Road. At the intersection with state Highway 241, the driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop and the vehicle collided with another vehicle on the highway.

“The occupants (of the suspect vehicle) attempted to flee and were apprehended nearby,” Bailey said.

Washington State Patrol was notified of the crash on the highway and is in charge of that investigation, while Sunnyside Police investigate the first crash.

Due to the priority of the earlier Sunnyside Police pursuit, Bailey did not have the identity of the suspect readily available as of press time.

Thursday morning, Grandview Police were led on a pursuit after responding to a reported no-contact order violation.

At about 7:45 a.m., officers located the suspect vehicle at Old Inland Empire Highway and Mountainview Road, attempting a traffic stop, Chief Kal Fuller said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Grandview resident, failed to stop and accelerated, he said.

Speeds on several county roads reached an excess of 90 mph as the vehicle traveled in the direction of Prosser, Fuller said.

In the area of King Tull and Gap roads, officers lost sight of the vehicle. They proceeded to set up a perimeter before finding the vehicle abandoned in the area, he said.

The suspect, whom Fuller did not name, hadn’t been located as of press time.

In Toppenish, officers arrested Miguel Castellano Silva, 33, on a charge of attempting to elude on Wednesday, March 7.

Police were alerted by Yakama Tribal Police to be on the lookout of a blue Honda Civic stolen out of Wapato. The Tribal Police said they had been in pursuit of the vehicle believed to be driven by Silva, a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court said.

The pursuit was canceled because it was leading into a school zone where children were being unloaded, records show.

Toppenish Police officer K. Cameron was in the 800 block of Madison Avenue when he spotted Silva running into a yard. The officer knew Silva didn’t reside at the home and didn’t have a purpose for being there, records show.

In the meantime, a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the stolen vehicle in the alleyway behind the same address, records show.

Cameron searched the area and spotted a Silver Honda CRV on South Hawthorne Street in which he saw a man matching Silva’s known description laying down in the rear, records show.

Cameron stopped the vehicle on Guyette Lane and saw the man he believed to be Silva sit up and “furtively” reach around, records show.

Because Cameron was familiar with the behaviors of car thieves and Silva’s history of being in possession of unlawful firearms, the officer ordered the occupants of the vehicle out at gunpoint, records show.

After confirming Silva was among the vehicle’s occupants, he was placed under arrest, records show.

Silva appeared for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday, March 9.