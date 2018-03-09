Major city intersection closed next week Intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and Sixth Street under construction, city officials say

— One of the city's main intersections will be closed next Monday through Thursday due to road construction.

Motorists will be detoured around the intersection of Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway, city Public Works Department officials said.

The intersection is schedule to reopen for through-traffic on Yakima Valley Highway, but Sixth Street will remain closed for further work.

City officials are asking motorists to follow detour signs.