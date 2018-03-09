Pie and talent on tap

— A fundraiser featuring talent and desserts will be held at the Zillah Church of the Nazarene, 203 Miles Drive at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 18.

The evening featuring local talent will be followed by a dessert auction.

All proceeds will benefit the church’s Thrive youth group summer camp scholarship programs.

To sign-up as talent contact Meagan Schoonover, 509-969-8968 and to donate a pie call Lesli Nelson, 509-969-3417.