Pie and talent on tap

ZILLAH — A fundraiser featuring talent and desserts will be held at the Zillah Church of the Nazarene, 203 Miles Drive at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 18.
The evening featuring local talent will be followed by a dessert auction.
All proceeds will benefit the church’s Thrive youth group summer camp scholarship programs.
To sign-up as talent contact Meagan Schoonover, 509-969-8968 and to donate a pie call Lesli Nelson, 509-969-3417.
