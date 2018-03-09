PMH Pain Clinic opens in Benton City

— The PMH Pain Clinic has opened at 701 Dale Ave. Suite A to provide comprehensive pain management care in one clinical setting.

The clinic is adjacent to PMH Family Medicine Clinic; both are a division of BENTON CITY, Wash. (March 5, 2018) – PMH Medical Center has opened PMH Pain Clinic in Benton City to provide comprehensive pain management care in one clinical setting. John Groner, MD – a board-certified physiatrist with nearly a decade of experience – recently joined PMH and will lead the integrated healthcare team in diagnosing and treating a variety of pain and health conditions at the clinic.

“This PMH clinic offers a truly comprehensive approach to pain management. We provide a range of services to help determine the root cause of one’s pain and provide the best treatment,” Dr. Groner said.

Both are subsidiaries of Prosser-based PMH Medical Center.

“As a physiatrist, I specialize in physical medicine and rehabilitation for individuals who have been disabled or are dealing with pain due to disease, injury or illness," Groner said. "My advanced training is necessary to accurately diagnose and then direct a patient’s care to address the pain.

“Far too often, an individual’s healthcare is piecemealed together, leading to confusion, ineffective treatment, additional expense and frustration for them.

“With our forward-thinking and patient-centered care approach at PMH Pain Clinic, individuals receive the honest, personalized and most effective care they need in one place.”



Prior to joining PMH Medical Center, Groner worked at hospitals and pain centers in both Washington and Oregon.

He earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine at University of Oklahoma, a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Medical College of Wisconsin and a fellowship in pain management at University of Pittsburgh.





“Dr. Groner has a passion for helping patients improve their quality of life," PMH CEO Craig Marks said. "We are excited to have his knowledge and enthusiasm at PMH and give patients across our region access to much-needed pain management care."