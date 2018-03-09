Police calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 8

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Court order violation on West Fifth Street.

Eluding at Old Inland Empire Highway and Mountainview Road.

Malicious mischief on Velma Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Second Street.

Assist agency on Avenue H.

Informational call on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on Forrest Road.

Animal problem on Victoria Circle.

Informational call on Viall Road.

Noise Complaint on East Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Avenue D.

Informational call on Fir Street.

Juvenile problem on Vista Drive.

Suspicious activity on Beacon Street.

Trespassing on Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on Munson Court.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

Unwanted guest on East Wine Country Road.

Disorderly conduct on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on Avenue D.

MARCH 9

Business alarm on East Second Street.

Residential alarm on South Euclid Road.

Informational call on Karen Lane.

Suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

Residential alarm on Conestoga Way.

Welfare check on Avenue E.

Suspicious activity at West Fourth Street and Avenue D.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 8

Informational call on Bailey Avenue.

Animal problem on Mentzer Avenue East.

Resident assist at East Third and East A streets.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 8

Traffic stop on Glade Road.

Welfare check on Rose Street.

Injury crash on Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 8

Recovered stolen vehicle on Crescent Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Animal problem on South Seventh Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South First Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Ridgeway Loop.

Assist agency on Harvest Place.

Parking problem on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity at South Eighth Street and East Grant Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Eluding on Picard Place.

Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.

Resident assist on SW Crescent Avenue.

Court order service on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Civil matter on West Edison Avenue.

Injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on South 16th Street.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on Cascade Way.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity at South Fourth Street and East Grant Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street.

Suspicious activity on North Sixth Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist at North 13th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

MARCH 9

Traffic hazard at Factory Road and state Highway 241.

Business alarm on North 11th Street.

Theft on South First Street.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on Morgan Road.

Business alarm on Scoon Road.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Utility problem at South First Street and South Hill Road.

Utility problem at South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Utility problem at Yakima Valley Highway and Waneta Road.

Resident assist on Cascade Way.

Utility problem at Yakima Valley Highway and East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West Madison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West Nicolai Avenue.

Vehicle theft on East Edison Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 8

Theft on Chaffee Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Woodall Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Den Boer Road, Grandview.

Domestic call on SW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Shots reported fired on Buena Road, Zillah.

Shots reported fired on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Lamb Road, Zillah.

Crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

MARCH 9

Business alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 8

Assist agency on North Central Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Fourth Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Assist agency at South Satus Avenue and West Third Street.

MARCH 9

Domestic call on South Wasco Avenue.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 8

Business alarm on Cheyne Road.

MARCH 9

Suspicious activity on Schooley Road.

Burglary on North Chestnut Street, Toppenish.