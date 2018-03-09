Sunnyside Municipal Court

SUNNYSIDE — Judge Steven Michels
March 6, 2018
ARRAIGNMENTS
Kevin Axel Rodriguez Mendez, DOB 10/18/99, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Enrique Bojorquez Ruiz, DOB 03/10/51, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Jorge Cisneros, DOB 09/16/94, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Benjamin Gomez Jr., DOB 03/13/92, dog running at large uncontrolled. $250 fine.
Bradley Henry Gott, DOB 12/28/63, defective license plate lamp. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Alexander Mendez, DOB 06/09/00, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.
Leticia Mota Jimenez, DOB 02/25/90, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Guillermina Munguia Gildo, DOB 06/25/74, failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign. $136 fine. No valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Viviana Barrera Ramirez, DOB 12/21/49, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Salvador Santacruz, DOB 03/31/98, speeding 15 mph over the limit. $160 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Savanna Lynn Schlosser, DOB 10/19/88, child under 13 required in back seat. $136 fine. Failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration less than two months. $228 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Ricardo Cortez Villagomez, DOB 04/16/78, use of personal electronic device while driving. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration less than two months. $100 fine.
Miriam Flores Bustos, DOB 04/09/89, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Lawrence Stanley, DOB 12/27/59, public disturbance. $500 fine.
Eulises Tellez, DOB 02/22/89, rear center high-mounted stop lamp required. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
DISMISSALS
Raul De Robles Jr., DOB 04/21/96, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Thalya Yvette Bibriesca, DOB 05/05/96, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera, DOB 05/21/97, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.
Lucy Alison Reis, DOB 12/17/81, first-degree criminal trespassing.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Mercedes S. Carrasco, 07/25/92, failure to stop and/or yield at an intersection. $100 fine.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Celia Cuevas Cuevas, DOB 05/07/80, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Julian Daniel Garcia, DOB 04/12/97, reckless driving; amended to second-degree negligent driving. $500 fine.
Julian Daniel Garcia, DOB 04/12/97, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Dulce Maria Mancinas Guzman, DOB 08/22/94, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,388 fine.
Lucy Alison Reis, DOB 12/17/81, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended.
Lucy Alison Reis, DOB 12/17/81, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days. Second-degree criminal trespassing. Dismissed.
Lorena Sanchez, DOB 02/11/95, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Hector Jose Flores, DOB 04/01/99, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Lawrence Stanley, DOB 12/27/59, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Eulises Tellez, DOB 02/22/89, third-degree driving while license suspended.
