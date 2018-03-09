Sunnyside School District Board of Directors Work Session
Monday, Mar. 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm
810 E. Custer Ave., Sunnyside, WA 98944
For more information, please visit:
http://www.boarddocs.com/wa/wassd/board.nsf/public
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 9, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment