SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA

JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 17-7-00404-39

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

In re the Welfare of

FERNANDO JR ALVARADO

D.O.B. 10/30/16

Minor Child.

TO: The Unknown Biological Father and Anyone Claiming a Paternal Interest: A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on October 9, 2017; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: March 23, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.

YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY A LAWYER IN THIS TERMINATION PROCEEDING EVEN IF YOU WERE APPOINTED A LAWYER IN THE DEPENDENCY CASE. YOU MUST RE-APPLY FOR APPOINTMENT OF A LAWYER IN THIS CASE. IF YOU OR A LAWYER ON YOUR BEHALF DOES NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, YOU WILL BE DEFAULTED AND TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS GRANTED.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.

DATED this 20th day of February

Janelle Riddle, Yakima County Clerk

By: Sheli Aman, Deputy Clerk

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

February 23, March 2 and 9, 2018