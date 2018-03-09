Vonard R. Bedker, 88, of Zillah, died March 8, 2018, in Wapato.

He was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Spokane.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

If you would like to honor Vonard’s memory you may contribute to the Cancer Fund or Diabetic Association.

