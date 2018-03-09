WSU selects Bruce Pinkleton to lead Edward R. Murrow College of Communication

— Bruce Pinkleton has been named dean of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University following a national search.

Pinkleton, who has served as interim dean since January 2016, will assume the permanent role effective March 15.

"Dr. Pinkleton has an excellent skill set to lead the next chapter in the evolution of the College of Communication," university Provost Daniel J. Bernardo said. "He has extensive academic and administrative experience and possesses an impeccable record of scholarly accomplishment."

Joining the faculty of what was then the Murrow School of Communication in 1993 as an assistant professor, Pinkleton has held several positions, including head of the Strategic Communication degree program, which he helped grow into the largest unit at Murrow College. He also has served as graduate director and associate dean, and he chaired the task force that ultimately recommended college status and built the case for elevation of the Murrow School.

Pinkleton’s research interests focus on health promotion, media literacy and decision making in the digital era.

His research has been funded by the National Institutes for Health, ABMRF/The Foundation for Alcohol Research, the Washington State Department of Health and other organizations. His work has been published in tier-one journals in communication, health communication and public health.

As interim dean, Pinkleton established key areas of strategic emphasis for Murrow College. These areas of emphasis — fostering student success, building collaborative partnerships, advancing excellence in research and strengthening the internal foundation of the College—have positioned Murrow College to maximize its contributions to WSU’s Drive to 25.

"We live in an age when journalism and communication are perhaps more critical than at any other time in our nation's history," Pinkleton said. "In my mind, there is no more meaningful name in all of journalism than the Murrow name. Our faculty, staff and students take this responsibility seriously."