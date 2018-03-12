Battle for the Bling

BELFAIR — Girls from Granger, Sunnyside and Toppenish brought home dozens of medals Sunday from the all-female Battle of the Bling wrestling tournament at North Mason High School.
The event was the second of three in Washington state’s inaugural all-woman wrestling series.
The tournament included all three wrestling styles – folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman.
The Toppenish girls finished ninth overall in folkstyle, seventh in freestyle and third in Greco-Roman.
Victory Wrestling Club of Granger finished 16th overall in folkstyle, 19th in freestyle and seventh in Greco.
Sunnyside didn’t field a sanctioned team, so local girls winning medals didn’t ea
rn any team points.
The event opened Saturday night with a clinic on all three wrestling styles offered by the All-Navy Wrestling Team. Wrestling took place Sunday.
Here are the results for Lower Yakima Valley wrestlers:
Folkstyle
Pee Wee, weight class 43-44 – Katalina Rodriguez of Sunnyside, 2nd
Intermediate, 49-52 – Jordynn Zuniga of Victory, 1st
Intermediate, 56 – Linsey Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 3rd
Intermediate, 67-70 – Malia Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 3rd
Intermediate, 84-86 – Sara Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd
Novice, 63-67 – Sophia Torrez of Toppenish Badboy, 1st
Novice, 92 – Alexis Taylor of Sunnyside, 3rd
Schoolgirl, 77-91 – Mia Zuniga of Victory, 4th
Schoolgirl, 105-109 – Ruby Rios of Toppenish Badboy, 1st
Schoolgirl, 127 – Delilah Chavez of Victory, 2nd
Cadet Women, 112-114 – Marissa Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd
Junior Women, 152-160 – Lourdes Torres of Sunnyside, 2nd
Freestyle
Pee Wee, weight class 43-44 – Katalina Rodriguez of Sunnyside, 1st
Intermediate, 49-52 – Jordynn Zuniga of Victory, 2nd
Intermediate, 56 – Linsey Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 4th
Intermediate, 71-75 – Malia Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 4th
Intermediate, 84-86 – Sara Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd
Novice, 63-67 – Sophia Torrez of Toppenish Badboy, 1st
Novice, 92 – Alexis Taylor of Sunnyside, 2nd
Schoolgirl, 85-91 – Mia Zuniga of Victory, 3rd
Schoolgirl, 105-109 – Ruby Rios of Toppenish Badboy, 1st
Schoolgirl, 127 – Delilah Chavez of Victory, 2nd
Cadet Women, 110-114 – Marissa Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd
Junior Women, 152-160 – Lourdes Torres of Sunnyside, 2nd
Greco-Roman
Pee Wee, weight class 35-44 – Katalina Rodriguez of Sunnyside, 2nd
Intermediate, 49-52 – Jordynn Zuniga of Victory, 1st
Intermediate, 56-57 – Linsey Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd
Intermediate, 63-68 – Malia Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd
Intermediate, 77-81 – Sara Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 1st
Novice, 70-77 – Sophia Torrez of Toppenish Badboy, 3rd
Novice, 92 – Alexis Taylor of Sunnyside, 3rd
Schoolgirl, 85-91 – Mia Zuniga of Victory, 2nd
Schoolgirl, 105-108 – Ruby Rios of Toppenish Badboy, 1st
Schoolgirl, 127 – Delilah Chavez of Victory, 1st
Cadet Women, 112-117 – Marissa Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd
Junior Women, 164 – Lourdes Torres of Sunnyside, 2nd
The final tournament in the all-female series is the Vandit tournament, scheduled for April 22 at Mount Vernon High School, 314 N. Ninth St., Mount Vernon.
