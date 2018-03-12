Daily Sun logo

Battle for the Bling

Sunnyside, Granger and Toppenish girls wrestle in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco at North Mason High School in Belfair on Sunday

Shelby Moore of the White River Hornets works on the wrist and shoulder of Mary Ann Reyes of the Victory Wrestling Club in Granger during the Battle for the Bling tournament yesterday, March 11.

Photo by Roger Harnack
Shelby Moore of the White River Hornets works on the wrist and shoulder of Mary Ann Reyes of the Victory Wrestling Club in Granger during the Battle for the Bling tournament yesterday, March 11.

By Roger Harnack

As of Monday, March 12, 2018

﻿

BELFAIR — Girls from Granger, Sunnyside and Toppenish brought home dozens of medals Sunday from the all-female Battle of the Bling wrestling tournament at North Mason High School.

photo

By Roger Harnack

Mia Zuniga of Victory Wrestling Club fights off an underhook by Makayla Beaudoin of Northwest Wrestling Club.

The event was the second of three in Washington state’s inaugural all-woman wrestling series.

The tournament included all three wrestling styles – folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman.

The Toppenish girls finished ninth overall in folkstyle, seventh in freestyle and third in Greco-Roman.

Victory Wrestling Club of Granger finished 16th overall in folkstyle, 19th in freestyle and seventh in Greco.

Sunnyside didn’t field a sanctioned team, so local girls winning medals didn’t ea

photo

By Roger Harnack

Sophia Torrez of Toppenish Badboy drives Kyler Menza of Ford Dynasty into the mat in a Novice 63-67 class match. Torrez went on to win both the folkstyle and freestyle portions of the tournament, and take third in Greco-Roman.

rn any team points.

The event opened Saturday night with a clinic on all three wrestling styles offered by the All-Navy Wrestling Team. Wrestling took place Sunday.

Here are the results for Lower Yakima Valley wrestlers:

Folkstyle

photo

By Roger Harnack

Alexis “Lulu” Taylor of Sunnyside starts a power half-Nelson on unattached wrestler Sophia Harp in Taylor’s 7-1 win Sunday in Novice 92.

Pee Wee, weight class 43-44 – Katalina Rodriguez of Sunnyside, 2nd

Intermediate, 49-52 – Jordynn Zuniga of Victory, 1st

Intermediate, 56 – Linsey Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 3rd

Intermediate, 67-70 – Malia Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 3rd

Intermediate, 84-86 – Sara Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd

Novice, 63-67 – Sophia Torrez of Toppenish Badboy, 1st

Novice, 92 – Alexis Taylor of Sunnyside, 3rd

Schoolgirl, 77-91 – Mia Zuniga of Victory, 4th

Schoolgirl, 105-109 – Ruby Rios of Toppenish Badboy, 1st

Schoolgirl, 127 – Delilah Chavez of Victory, 2nd

Cadet Women, 112-114 – Marissa Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd

Junior Women, 152-160 – Lourdes Torres of Sunnyside, 2nd

Freestyle

Pee Wee, weight class 43-44 – Katalina Rodriguez of Sunnyside, 1st

Intermediate, 49-52 – Jordynn Zuniga of Victory, 2nd

Intermediate, 56 – Linsey Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 4th

photo

By Roger Harnack

Katalina “Kata” Rodriguez scores nearfall points on Ava Mendez of Mule Wrestling and scores two points in PeeWee, 43-44 class bout Sunday in the tournament at North Mason High School in Belfair.

Intermediate, 71-75 – Malia Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 4th

Intermediate, 84-86 – Sara Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd

Novice, 63-67 – Sophia Torrez of Toppenish Badboy, 1st

Novice, 92 – Alexis Taylor of Sunnyside, 2nd

Schoolgirl, 85-91 – Mia Zuniga of Victory, 3rd

Schoolgirl, 105-109 – Ruby Rios of Toppenish Badboy, 1st

Schoolgirl, 127 – Delilah Chavez of Victory, 2nd

Cadet Women, 110-114 – Marissa Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd

Junior Women, 152-160 – Lourdes Torres of Sunnyside, 2nd

Greco-Roman

Pee Wee, weight class 35-44 – Katalina Rodriguez of Sunnyside, 2nd

Intermediate, 49-52 – Jordynn Zuniga of Victory, 1st

Intermediate, 56-57 – Linsey Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd

Intermediate, 63-68 – Malia Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd

Intermediate, 77-81 – Sara Ortega of Toppenish Badboy, 1st

Novice, 70-77 – Sophia Torrez of Toppenish Badboy, 3rd

Novice, 92 – Alexis Taylor of Sunnyside, 3rd

Schoolgirl, 85-91 – Mia Zuniga of Victory, 2nd

Schoolgirl, 105-108 – Ruby Rios of Toppenish Badboy, 1st

Schoolgirl, 127 – Delilah Chavez of Victory, 1st

Cadet Women, 112-117 – Marissa Riojas of Toppenish Badboy, 2nd

Junior Women, 164 – Lourdes Torres of Sunnyside, 2nd

The final tournament in the all-female series is the Vandit tournament, scheduled for April 22 at Mount Vernon High School, 314 N. Ninth St., Mount Vernon.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS