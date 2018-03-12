Canal priming sheduled

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District will open the head gate on the Sunnyside Division Dam at 12:01 am on Monday March 19 to begin canal priming, according to Assistant Manager of Operations Dave Bos.



Due to the time it takes for the water delivery system to fill, many water users closer to the main canals may have access earlier depending upon their location along the canal system, Bos said.

Priming the entire system will take priority over water deliveries, he added. This means the water surface elevation in the Sunnyside Canal may not be high enough to make deliveries until the system is primed.

The canal priming will continue throughout the next two weeks and be complete, with irrigation water available to all water users on request by April 2.