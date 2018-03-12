Erin Jones to speak

TOPPENISH — Erin Jones will be the keynote speaker at the Women2Women seminar at Saturday, March 17, at Heritage University’s celebration of International Women’s Day. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the college campus, 3240 Fort Road.
The celebration will honor women of the Yakima Valley and support of early childhood education.
