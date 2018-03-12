Daily Sun logo

Explosive family night set

As of Monday, March 12, 2018

OUTLOOK — The music and science classes will showcase the correlation between the two fields of study at a parents’ night event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Outlook Elementary School,38000 Van Belle Road.

Dance, song and scientific demonstrations will be happening simultaneously, said music teacher Peggy La Pierre.

“We will even have volcano eruptions, “she said.

