Explosive family night set

OUTLOOK — The music and science classes will showcase the correlation between the two fields of study at a parents’ night event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Outlook Elementary School,38000 Van Belle Road.
Dance, song and scientific demonstrations will be happening simultaneously, said music teacher Peggy La Pierre.
“We will even have volcano eruptions, “she said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment