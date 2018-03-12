Fight leads to gun-shots

— Police are investigating a Saturday, March 10, shooting incident that resulted in a resident being shot in the abdomen.

Just before 10:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Apache Drive after a resident called to report a person was shot, Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp said in a press release.

A 25-year-old gunshot victim was located and rendered aid until the individual could be transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment, he said.

The victim’s name was not provided by police.

Officers investigating the incident learned a fight took place in the roadway and gunshots were fired, Glasenapp said.

The victim was involved in the fight and the injuries sustained are not life threatening, Glasenapp said.

Police continue to investigate the incident, but the victim and witnesses are uncooperative, he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grandview Police Department at 509-882-2000.