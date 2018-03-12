Filming continuing in valley

— Filming of the independent movie “All Sorts” continued Saturday, March 10 in Yakima and around the valley.

The movie is the second recent project by Granger High School graduate Rick Castaneda, who owns Psychic Bunny Productions in Los Angeles.

Castaneda makes his living with commercial work mostly, but enjoys other films, he said.

He and the many people who join him do these personal projects simply for the love of making movies, he said.

This is the second movie Castaneda is producing in the area of his hometown.

Toppenish Middle School students and Grandview High School Marching Band members are serving as extras in the movie, he said.

The closing scene will be filmed at Toppenish Middle School, he said last week.

Castaneda brings projects here because it’s still home, he said.

His Los Angeles entourage with him, likes the Yakima Valley, too, he said.

The movie, “All Sorts,” is about people in an office building, doing mundane data work.

It’s a boring existence that causes them to daydream, as Castaneda did when he worked office jobs while studying at University of Southern California Film School or waiting for film work to pop, he said.

All Sorts will involve between 200-300 people, including three main actors.