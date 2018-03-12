Granger grapplers square off

Photo by Ted Escobar
Carolina Isirodia and Raymond Escobar of the Granger Pit Pups Wrestling club were pitted against each other in a youth 5-6 wrestling tournament at Prosser Saturday, March 10. Isiordia, who appears to be in trouble, won by 10-5 decision.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment