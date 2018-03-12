‘Hound booters clip Southridge

— Southridge High School brought its 3A soccer program to test 2A Grandview last Friday and was bounced back to Kennewick, 4-0.

Tomorrow, March 13, the Greyhounds will try a little 4A competition, visiting historic rival Sunnyside for a 7 p.m. contest. It could be fun to watch.

Grandview started slowly against Southridge, posting a halftime lead of 1-0. It pounded the Suns for three more goals in the second half.

The Greyhounds had a good mix of players involved in the scoring. Mario Jacobo scored in the 9th minute off an assist by Alex Benitez to hand his team a lead.

In the 58th minute (second half), Jacobo scored again, this time off a pass from Javier Dominguez.

It was Dominguez who scored in the 69th minute off an assist from Pedro Villanueva. It was actually a putback off a Villanueva rebound.

Villanueva scored the final goal unassisted in the 72nd minute.

Grandview pressured the Southridge defense all game long, taking 9 shots on goal. Southridge had only 4, and Grandview keeper Gerardo

Rivera saved all four “From the first minute to the last, it was the ‘Hounds who dominated the field,” coach Anne Holden said.