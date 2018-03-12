For Immediate Release
February 28, 2018
Contact: Mike Parker
McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C.
402-991-7031/888-375-4814
Mabton School District Superintendent Search Update
Mabton Washington, The consultants of McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C have completed Phases I & II of the superintendent search process. These phases included work with the school board and with the community to identify criteria for a new superintendent in the Mabton School District. The top criteria, as determined by the Board, are:
Note:
o A state Superintendent credential is preferred, but not required
o Bilingual and Bi-Literate is also preferred, but not required
o Residency within the Mabton School District boundaries is preferred, but not required The superintendent’s position will be advertised on Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA), American Association of School Administration (AASA), Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA), Mabton School District (Link to McPherson & Jacobson website) and McPherson & Jacobson website and professional associations throughout the United States.
On March 7, 2018, Mike Parker met with the Mabton Board of Education to review the stakeholders input summary, begin writing interview questions, and discuss the logistics of the interview process.
The deadline for submitting application materials is April 5, 2018 after that date, the consultants will begin reviewing the completed files and evaluating the candidates against the established criteria.
The consultants will be conducting extensive background checks on the candidates.
On April 19, 2018 at 6:00 PM, the consultants will meet with the Mabton Board of Education to review candidates and assist the Board as it selects final candidates to be interviewed.
After the superintendent has been hired, Consultant Mike Parker will facilitate Board/Superintendent workshop to assist in the establishment of performance objectives for the new superintendent.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 9 and 12, 2018
