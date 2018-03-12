International drug dealer sentenced

— Jose Martin Aguilar, 37, of Pasco, was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on September 25, 2017, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Chief United States District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Aguilar to a 27-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by a five-year term of court supervision after he is released from Federal prison.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration identified Aguilar as a critical member of a transnational criminal organization that distributed methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Washington.

Aguilar’s role in the organization was to ensure the monthly delivery of approximately 60 to 70 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico into the Tri-Cities area and Spokane.

Joseph H. Harrington, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said, “I commend the law enforcement officers who worked on this case. Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome in this matter. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is, and will continue to be, committed to prosecuting aggressively and seeking appropriate punishment for offenders who distribute drugs in this District.

This case was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Caitlin Baunsgard, Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.