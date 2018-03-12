From lawmaker to Rotarian Governor Bill Jenkins stomping for attendance at spring conference

— State House of Representative Bill Jenkins, (R-Prosser) hung up his lawmaker hat to promote the 2018 Rotary District 5060 Conference being held in wine country.

An 18-year Rotary mem-ber, Jenkins is serving as the district governor and since the end of the current legisla-tive sessions on Friday, he is devoting his attention to making sure the conference to held in Prosser will be a great one.

“We are taking advantage of the wineries for our break-out sessions and the Prosser wine park for other sched-uled events,” Jenkins told the Noon Rotarians Mon-day.

He said the event, to be held May 17-19, is expected to attract between 500-600 Rotarians to the area, in-cluding 22 Rotary Exchange students now staying in the district which covers the area between Clearwater, B.C. in Canada to Prosser. Jenkins said the conference in addi-tion to the leadership and member training sessions will features home host dinners, bike rides, wine tasting golf-ing, and walking tours of the historical downtown Prosser.

The conference attendees will represent 59 clubs in the district included those in the Lower Yakima Valley, in-cluding Toppenish, two in Sunnyside and the Grandview clubs.

Jenkins said his confer-ence theme is “Challenge, Commitment and Change.”

“I’m hoping each club will be able to share one change in their club from the past year,” he said.

Working on his conference committee are Ron Jetter and Elizabeth Alba of the Noon Club, Dianne Torres and Joan Souders and David Rosser.