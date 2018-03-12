Local earns Dean’s honor

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Michael Rodriguez of Grandview, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2019, has earned the fall 2017 Dean's Award with Distinction.
Rodriguez, a Prosser Senior High School graduate, is a biochemistry major.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the fall 2017 semester earn the Dean's Award with Distinction.
