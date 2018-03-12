Man hit by auto at Yakima River bridge

— A local man was hospitalized after he became a pedestrian and was hit by a car on state Highway 241 at the bridge over the Yakima River on Thursday night, March 8.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Jose M. Amezcua, 45, was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

The crash occurred at 10:37 p.m. at the bridge, the patrol reported.

Amezcua was southbound when his 2015 Mazda 3 left the road, hit the guardrail, crossed the road and hit the northbound guardrail and stopped in the middle of the road, the patrol said.

When he got out to check the damage, he was struck by a second vehicle.

That vehicle was driven by Joel Amezcua Alvarez, 46, also of Mabton, the patrol said.

Alvarez was not injured and his 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup was impounded by Helberg Towing, the patrol reported.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, the patrol reported.

The cause of the crash was inattention, the patrol reported, noting Amezcua was cited for improper lane usage.