Murder-suicide ruled in Prosser

PROSSER — Commander Steve Caughey of the investigations division of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, March 8, that recently discovered gun violence in an vineyard near here has been ruled a murder-suicide.
Caughey gave no further details. The original report said only that a firearm was found with the couple that was shot.
The incident took place in a vineyard just north of here at Hinzerling and Huard Roads in the early evening of March 1. Deputies responded to the call at about 6:44 p.m.
They found Teresa Meraz-Cisneros, 39, deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. Lying next to her on the ground was her husband, Heriberto Martinez-Sanchez, 46. He appeared to have self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
The couple’s 21-year-old son found his parents in the vineyard and called authorities.
The couple had a family of six, ranging from 6-23 in age. They were living apart due to a protection order.
