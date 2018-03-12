Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 9

Malicious mischief on North Fifth Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Residential alarm on Toivo Court.

Suicidal person on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard at Euclid Road and West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Civil matter on Vista Drive.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

Informational call at East Wine Country Road and Ash Street.

MARCH 10

Assist agency on West Second Street.

Burglary on E Street.

Residential alarm on South Euclid Road.

Parking problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Unwanted guest on West Second Street.

Residential alarm on Wilson Highway.

Informational call on West Fifth Street.

Shots reported fired on Puterbaugh Road.

Suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

Traffic stop on Hillcrest Road.

Weapon assault on Apache Drive.

MARCH 11

Suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

Residential alarm on East Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity on Stassen Way.

Livestock incident on Butternut Road.

Domestic call on DeAngela Drive.

Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on West Second Street.

Parking problem on East Fourth Street.

Traffic stop at East Fifth and Elm streets.

Suspicious activity on East Wind Country Road.

Warrant service at West Fifth Street and Wolfe Lane.

Suspicious activity on Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on Pleasant Avenue.

Business alarm on Wallace Way.

Assist agency on North Puterbaugh Road.

Resident dispute on West Fourth Street.

MARCH 12

Suspicious activity on Division Street.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 9

Sex crime on LaPierre Road.

MARCH 10

Resident assist on E Street.

Welfare check at B and Fifth streets.

MARCH 11

Welfare check on Sunnyside Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 9

Abuse or neglect on Pine Street.

Noise complaint on Pine Street.

MARCH 10

Livestock incident on High School Road.

Illegal burning on Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

Parking problem on George Street.

MARCH 11

Traffic stop on B Street.

Unwanted guest on Winnier Road.

Shots reported fired at Boundary and Looney roads.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 9

Domestic call on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on Eastway Drive.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Assist agency on South Ninth Street.

Illegal burning on Terry Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard at South 16th Street and Franklin Court.

Suspicious activity on South 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Harassment on Reeves Way.

Vehicle theft on North McLean Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Drugs on East Harrison Ave.

Malicious mischief on Saul Road.

Theft on Saul Road.

Domestic call on West South Hill Road.

Traffic hazard at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on North 16th Street.

Parking problem on Woods Road.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on North 16th Street.

Traffic hazard on south Sixth Street.

Resident assist on Decatur Avenue.

MARCH 10

Driving under the influence at South First Street and Interstate 82.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Alexander Road.

Noise complaint on Columbia Avenue.

Resident assist on Kearney Avenue.

Traffic stop on Saul Road.

Drugs on North Ninth Street.

Traffic offense on South Sixth Street.

Found property on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on West Grandview Avenue.

Prisoner transport on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious activity at South Seventh Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Assist agency on Victory Way.

Noise complaint on Orchard Drive.

Animal noise on South Ninth Street.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Court order violation on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Apache Drive, Grandview.

MARCH 11

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforcement on South 11th Street.

Parking problem on Orchard Drive.

Parking problem on Merrick Avenue.

Traffic hazard at South 13th Street and East Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on South 14th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Reeves Way.

Traffic offense at East Edison Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal noise on North Avenue.

Welfare check at North 11th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Business alarm on East Warehouse Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on North Sixth Street.

Resident assist on South Seventh Street.

Traffic offense at South Ninth Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic offense at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Threats on Homer Street.

Fraud on Otis Avenue.

Harassment on East Franklin Avenue.

Noise complaint at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious activity on Saul Road.

Noise complaint on Gregory Avenue.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on West Maple Avenue.

Fireworks on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

MARCH 12

Assist agency on Saul Road.

Suspicious activity on Saul Road.

Domestic call on North Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Ismo Loop.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 9

Business alarm on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Theft on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Resident assist on Wade Road, Outlook.

Animal problem at Buena and Emerson roads, Zillah.

Animal problem on Darby Road, Zillah.

Domestic call on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Threats on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Animal bite on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Malicious mischief at G Street and North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Braden Road, Sunnyside.

Crash at South Euclid and Mountainview roads, Grandview.

MARCH 10

Suspicious activity on Burr Street, Buena.

Business alarm on Buena Road, Zillah.

Vehicle theft on West Centennial Drive, Zillah.

Livestock incident at Phillips and East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Theft on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on High School Road, Mabton.

Animal problem on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Noise complaint on Harper Lane, Buena.

Residential alarm on Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Animal problem on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Juvenile problem on South 17th Street, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint at Harper Lane and Buena Road, Buena.

Burglary on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Shots reported fired on Walnut Lane, Grandview.

MARCH 11

Welfare check on B Street, Outlook.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 58, Granger.

Vehicle theft on D Street, Outlook.

Welfare check on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Resident dispute on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Weapon offense at Grandview Pavement and Grey roads, Grandview.

Non-injury crash at Maple Grove and West Woodin roads, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on South County Line Road, Grandview.

Resident assist on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on Freson Road, Sunnyside.

Suicidal person on North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

MARCH 12

Missing person on Hornby Road, Grandview.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 9

Suspicious activity on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Camas Avenue.

Recovered juvenile on South Camas Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Kateri Lane.

MARCH 10

Malicious mischief on North Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Informational call on West Third Street.

Unwanted guest on Ivy Street.

Suspicious activity on Horschel Road.

Threats on McCredy Lane.

Domestic call on East Sixth Street.

MARCH 11

Recovered stolen property at East B Street and North Camas Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West D Street.

Welfare check on West Seventh Street.

Suspicious activity on West Elizabeth Street.

Suspicious activity on West Seventh Street.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 9

Residential alarm on Westwind Drive, Zillah.

Drugs on Maple Way, Zillah.

Assist agency on Washington Avenue, Toppenish.

Animal noise at Carlsonia Road and Edson Street.

Suspicious activity on Carlsonia Road.

Burglary on Rainier Avenue.

MARCH 10

Assist agency on Adams Avenue, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Buena Lake, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Edson Street.

Noise complaint on First Avenue.

MARCH 11

Assist agency on Knight Hill Road.