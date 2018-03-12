Program addresses ‘nation of user

— “High: Drugs, Desire, and a Nation of Users,” is the topic of the Authors Out Loud” spring author series.

Author Ingrid Walker, PhD, will be at the Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St, at #:30 p.m. for a presentation and discussion about her book,

A professor of American Studies, Media and Culture at the University of Washington-Tacoma, Walker’s research focuses on contemporary American culture, with a emphasis on understanding the systems that create social inequities in the United States, and what we can do to change them.

“Dr. Walker’s book is a unique contribution to the ongoing political, cultural and social discussion about drug use and drug policy here in our community, and across the nation,” programming and marketing librarian Krystal Corbray said.

The program is free to the public.