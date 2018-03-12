Daily Sun logo

Special Civil Service meeting March 13

The Daily Sun

As of Monday, March 12, 2018

SUNNYSIDE — The city's Civil Service Commission meets 5 p.m. tomorrow, March 13, at Sunnyside City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.

This is a special meeting of the commission, including Chairperson Jorge Castillo and Secretary Anna Bullock.

