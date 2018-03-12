Sunnyside Fire Calls

— MARCH 7

Aid call on B Street, Outlook. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Patient transported from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Aid call to Chaffee Road. Canceled.

Aid call on Reeves Way. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Maple Grove Road and Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

Car versus bicycle crash on South Ninth Street. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

MARCH 8

Aid call on Outlook Road. Canceled.

Aid call on South Fifth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Railroad Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Factory Road and Lincoln Avenue. One patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, one refused aid.

Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.

Aid call on Cody Lane. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

MARCH 9

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Advanced life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Astria Regional Medical Center, Yakima.

Aid call on Green Giant Road. Patient transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, Yakima.

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Automatic fire alarm on Quail Lane. Canceled due to false alarm.

MARCH 10

Advanced life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. No patient.

Aid call on Terry Street. Patient transported to PMH Medical Center, Prosser.

Automatic fire alarm on Blaine Avenue. Investigated.

Aid call on Reeves Way. No transport.

MARCH 11

Aid call on Wanity Park Drive, Toppenish. Patient transported to Astria Regional Medical Center, Yakima.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Aid call on Willowcrest Drive. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Burn complaint on SW Crescent Avenue. Investigated.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

MARCH 12

Lift assist on Lester Road.