Sunnyside woman honored

— Casondra Macias of Sunnyside is the recipient of the Fortiphi-HR’s Women in Business Scholarship.

In addition to raising a family and volunteering as a wellness advocate, Macias is a full-time student at Yakima Valley College with a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0

Following graduation she intends to seek a career as a surgical technician.

Macias has come a long way since she dropped out of high school at 16. With the support of her family, she passed her GED and applied for college.

Recently, she earned a spot on the President’s List for taking 18 credits while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, all while managing a household of six, being a wellness advocate in her community, and taking care of her injured grandmother.