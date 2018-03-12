IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA
Case No.: 1720398939
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HE4,
Plaintiff,
vs.
VERNON D. HAMMOND AKA
VERNON HAMMOND, SR.; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MARY E. HAMMOND; CREDIT BUREAU OF LEWISTON CLARKSTON, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendants.
To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MARY E. HAMMOND; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY; THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 5th day of February, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ASSET
BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HE4, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 623 Pleasant Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902, Yakima County, Washington as a result of a default under the terms of the note and deed of trust.
DATED: February 2, 2018
McCarthy & Holthus, LLP
/s/ Matthew G. Stamper
_ Wendy Walter WSBA No. 33809
x Matthew Stamper WSBA No. 46685
_ Joseph McCormick WSBA No. 48883
_ David M. Swartley WSBA No. 51732
_ Rhiannon Funke WSBA No. 52227
108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300
Seattle, WA 98104
Attorneys for Plaintiff
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
February 5, 12, 19, 26 and March 5 and 12, 2018
