SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF YAKIMA
JUVENILE DIVISION
Case No.: 18-7-00076-39
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (Guardianship)
In re the Guardianship of
TAYLA MARIE MCMANAMON
D.O.B. 11/30/01
Minor Child.
TO: SABRINA MCMANAMON, Mother; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone else claiming a paternal interest:
A Petition to Establish Guardianship under Title 13 RCW was filed on January 31, 2018; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING. THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF THE COURT SHOULD ESTABLISH A TITLE 13 RCW GUARDIANSHIP AND APPOINT A GUARDIAN FOR THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD. A PETITION FOR ORDER APPOINTING TITLE 13 RCW GUARIDAN, IF GRANTED, COULD RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL RESTRICTIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF THE PARENT(S), GUARDIAN(S), OR LEGAL CUSTODIAN(S).
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Title 13 RCW Guardianship Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov.
DATED this 21st day of February, 2018
Kim Eaton, Yakima County Clerk
Amanda Marshall, Deputy Clerk
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 5, 12 and 19, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment