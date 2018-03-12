SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA

JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 18-7-00076-39

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (Guardianship)

In re the Guardianship of

TAYLA MARIE MCMANAMON

D.O.B. 11/30/01

Minor Child.

TO: SABRINA MCMANAMON, Mother; The Unknown Biological Father and anyone else claiming a paternal interest:

A Petition to Establish Guardianship under Title 13 RCW was filed on January 31, 2018; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING. THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF THE COURT SHOULD ESTABLISH A TITLE 13 RCW GUARDIANSHIP AND APPOINT A GUARDIAN FOR THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD. A PETITION FOR ORDER APPOINTING TITLE 13 RCW GUARIDAN, IF GRANTED, COULD RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL RESTRICTIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF THE PARENT(S), GUARDIAN(S), OR LEGAL CUSTODIAN(S).

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Title 13 RCW Guardianship Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov.

DATED this 21st day of February, 2018

Kim Eaton, Yakima County Clerk

Amanda Marshall, Deputy Clerk

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 5, 12 and 19, 2018