Suspects being sought by Sunnyside police

— Police are looking for two individuals believed to be responsible for a pursuit at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8.

Robert James Wood, 27, is described as a white male standing at about 6-feet, 4-inches tall, weight approximately 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Crystal Ann Wanserske, 33, is a 5-feet, 3-inch white female weighing approximately 140 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said the pair fled law enforcement after attempting to sell stolen property during an undercover operation.

The pursuit began on Picard Place and ended with police searching the East South Hill Road area.

The pickup was reported stolen in Baker, Ore., Bailey said.

Police pursued the vehicle across several properties between South 13th Street and Saul Road. Fence lines were destroyed during the chase, Bailey said. The vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the roadway near the 500 block of East South Hill Road when the suspects fled on foot.

Officers recovered a backpack dropped by Wanserske. Inside was identification, confirming who she was, Bailey said.

“Wood was identified through the investigation and was confirmed as the driver of the vehicle by several witness officers,” Bailey said.

Both are wanted for questioning in connection with several felony crimes. Included among the crimes are possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen property and felony eluding.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the Police Department at 509-836-6200.