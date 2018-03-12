Teacher recognized

— Middle School language arts and journalism teacher Pedro Navejas Rodriguez, has been recognized as a Teach for America -Washington alumni. He is one of more than 1,000 alumni in the state and one of more than 80 percent working in education.

HE also teaches the Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) and alternative learning methods classes. He also served on the school district’s curriculum council and sponsored the Gay Straight Alliance.

“I’m passionate about my school and students because I am interested in working with rural Latino communities,” he said, who grew up in Jalisco, Mexico. He immigrated to the United States at age 8 with his family.