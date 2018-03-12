Daily Sun logo

Toppenish driver injured in crash

State troopers believe he was driving under the influence

By Jennie McGhan

As of Monday, March 12, 2018

UNION GAP — A 22-year-old Toppenish man was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital just after noon Saturday, March 10.

Nakai R. Easter was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on Interstate 82, Milepost 45, when he rear-ended a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Irma C. Garcia, 47, of Sunnyside, the Washington State Patrol said.

Easter was injured and his vehicle totaled, troopers said.

Garcia was not injured, although her vehicle was also totaled, troopers said.

The trooper responsible for investigating the crash cited the cause of the crash as driving under the influence, noting Easter is charged for driving under the influence.

