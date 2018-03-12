Washington State Patrol hosts Kiwanis Youth Law Enforcement Career Camp

— Washington State high school juniors and seniors with an interest in law enforcement as a career will have an opportunity to spend a week this summer learning about the roles and job opportunities within law enforcement.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 41st Annual Washington State - Kiwanis Youth Law Enforcement Camp to take place July 22-28 at the Washington State Patrol Academy in Shelton. The purpose of the camp is to provide selected high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to explore various job opportunities in the law enforcement field. Students are given a hands-on experience on the WSP drive-course and tactical firing range and will get to work with forensics, SWAT, communications, K-9 and many other police functions. Additionally, students will have exposure to law enforcement problems and challenges officers encounter on a daily basis and to show how to successfully handle situations in a professional manner.

Police departments statewide provide officers as staff members to instruct and serve as counselors. Guest speakers from various agencies provide first-hand information to the students. This gives the students a variety of experiences and exposure to federal, state, county and local law enforcement as a possible career path. Many students attending the camp go on to have careers in the criminal justice field.

This camp is sponsored and paid for by Washington Kiwanis clubs statewide in addition to corporate and private sponsors.

Applications can be downloaded from the State Patrol at www.wsp.wa.gov/event/2018-kiwanis-law-enforcement-camp/.

The application deadline is May 6.