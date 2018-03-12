Yard sale leftovers to foster programs Local woman says she will ‘share wealth’

— Carmina Borrego’s shopping trip to an indoor yard sale resulted in more clothing than she had originally planned to take home.

“I asked Andy Bonzi what was he was going to do with the left overs and he was unsure,” Borrego said.

“I wanted it to all go somewhere where it would be appreciated,” Bonzi said of the overflow of clothing.

Borrego was in the right place at the right time.

Borrego works for Services Alternatives, a program contracted by the state to work with foster families.

“Our families are always in need of clothing for the foster children who come into their care,” she said.

The donation of three families’ worth of clothing of all sizes was miracle, Borrego said.

“I wanted to cry when he (Bonzi) said I could have it all,” she said.

Borrego, however, isn’t keeping everything, she plans to donate a portion of the yard sale bounty to the state Department of Children and Family Services and to the local Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services Wylie House, she said.

“We’re going to share the wealth,” she said.