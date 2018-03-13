D.C. politicos leading planned walkout

— Naked Washington, D.C.-based political activism is likely to infest many of our schools this week.

Under the guise of eliminating school violence, the political action committee Women’s March has called for students nationwide to walk out of class at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 14, to promote more stringent anti-gun laws.

More than 2,500 walkouts have been organized by the left-wing political group, including at least 110 in Washington state. The planned, blatantly political, protest comes one-month to the day after the so-called “Valentine’s Day Masscacre” that left 17 dead on a Parkland, Fla., high school campus.

As of this writing, only five – imagine that – were officially being organized in Eastern Washington. Three of those are in College Place, one in Richland and one in Ellensburg.

But that’s not stopping kids in other areas of Eastern Washington from threatening or planning to walk out. And in many of our schools, district officials are OK with allowing them to do so, claiming the students have a right to “free speech” or “free expression.” Funny how students suddenly have that right when it comes to gun control, but not when it comes to T-shirts school officials deem inappropriate.

It’s not a new-found right, it’s pure indoctrination.

School officials backing the protests don’t want you to know that. And they don’t want you to know that the Women’s March group is using this so-called “#Enough” walkout as a fundraiser for its political efforts. If you visit the group’s webpage, you’ll quickly find links to their political activism, books for sale, T-shirts and other items to purchase, and even to donate your hard-earned money.

In contrast to what you’ve been told, the protests on our school campuses are not about the 17 students killed in the Valentine’s Day Massacre. Nor are they truly about school safety. They are about fundraising for a political action committee. Pure and simple.

The protests are a direct attack on our rural lifestyle in Eastern Washington and elsewhere.

Guns are a part of life in most of our rural communities, on the farm and in the mountains. We use them to scare off predators, feed our families, eliminate rodents and protect ourselves. We also use them to teach our youth how to safely handle a firearm.

Heck, in the town of Riverside, about 5 miles north of Omak, an ordinance even requires homeowners to have a firearm for protection. (The ordinance includes an exemption for those residents who chose not to own a gun). And you guessed it, the town is virtually without crime.

Regardless of how you feel about owning a firearm, schools should not allow students to protest when they are supposed to be in class.

As a parent, a taxpayer and a gun owner, I have a real problem with this walkout. Last week, I notified my daughter’s school that she is not allowed to participate.

In our family, we support gun ownership rights under the 2nd Amendment. No school employee or other student has any authority to question that by tacitly requiring participation in this.

As a taxpayer, I’ve paid my share for school facilities and teacher salaries for my daughter’s academic education — not political indoctrination. Teachers should be teaching, not babysitting walkouts. That’s what you and I pay for.

If you can’t tell, I’m outright opposed to spending my hard-earned tax dollars to spread gun-control rhetoric.

Moreover, in our state, it’s illegal to use taxpayer resources for political activities. That includes teachers’ work time, school facilities and anything you and I pay for relating to schools.

The walkout is nothing more than a political rally at taxpayer expense. And it’s disrupting to the learning environment.

Nearly every school district has policies in place to deal with students who disrupt the learning environment. Responsible school administrators will have found a way to keep students in class or use those policies to discipline students who walked out.

One interesting deterrent to the protest was planned a week ago in the Lower Yakima Valley.

Toppenish School District Superintendent John Cerna said Friday that staff at his district’s middle school planned a school assembly at 10 a.m. The move, he said, shuts down the political nature of the event, while giving students the ability to learn about school safety in a controlled environment.

During that assembly, students were to learn about ways to protect themselves. They were also take time to remember the fallen Florida students with a moment of silence. They were not to receive an anti-gun sermon.

I would expect nothing less from Cerna, whose district has embraced conceal-carry and has armed about 20 employees on its campuses. Not-so-coincidentally, the Toppenish School District avoided the rash of school threats other districts around the state and nation have experienced in recent months.

Cerna is clearly a leader when it comes to making schools safe and keeping students on task, even in the face of “the other Washington’s” political tactics. Eastern Washington schools could use a few more fearless leaders like him.

And we could use a few more leaders who will insist students remain in their seats studying reading, writing and arithmetic.

Roger Harnack is the editor and publisher of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.